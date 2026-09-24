Metrics expose several misses in NBA Rank 2026 top-100

ESPN’s latest top-100 list for the 2026-27 season drew a mixed response from advanced ratings, which combine systems such as ESPN’s Net Points, DARKO, LEBRON, EPM and RAPM. Those models, the author argues, can counter human voters’ visual impressions by aggregating performance across all minutes and matchups.

Jalen Brunson, slotted at No. 6 in NBA Rank after a Finals run in which he was named Finals MVP, represents one clear divergence. The piece notes Brunson’s late-game heroics in New York’s title run, including a fourth-quarter comeback in Game 5, but says the metrics place him closer to No. 25 entering the season because of size and defensive limitations, according to ESPN.

The rankings also included several rookies — AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson — a choice the metrics viewed skeptically. The critique highlights a historical tendency for rookie hype to outpace actual on-court impact, noting that predraft highlights do not reveal turnovers, missed boxouts or weak defense, according to ESPN.

Jaylen Brown drew praise from voters after an overperforming Celtics season that followed expectations of roughly 40 wins without Jayson Tatum. That overperformance led to Joe Mazzulla winning Coach of the Year and elevated Brown’s stock, with voters placing him between No. 9 and No. 23 and ESPN listing him at No. 14. The metrics, however, averaged him near No. 60, citing Cleveland’s improved play without him, turnover issues and limited playmaking vision; the article points to a contrast between highlight moments, such as a standout game against Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers, and quieter outings like a 14-point effort on 24 field-goal attempts.

Finally, Collin Murray-Boyles was omitted from the top 100 despite computer models valuing him more highly. The metrics compared his projected production to Atlanta’s Jalen Johnson (No. 22 in NBA Rank), noting Murray-Boyles’ defensive value, rebounding and a higher assists-per-48-minutes mark as a rookie than Johnson posted in either of his first two seasons. Limited publicity relative to peers such as Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and Kon Knueppel likely suppressed his panel vote total, though the models highlighted him, according to ESPN.