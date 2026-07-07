Mexico’s World Cup run reunited team and country

According to Lizzy Becherano, amid the anguish following Mexico’s 3-2 loss to England that eliminated the co-hosts from the FIFA World Cup, a surprising emotion emerged: a renewed connection between the national team and the country. One local sports paper ran “Gracias, Mexico” on its front page, while another wrote that “tears appeared on several faces, but an entire nation joyfully bids farewell.”

The tournament became synonymous with the phrase “y si si?”, which appeared on the back of national team jerseys, on billboards, even on eggs, and on LED screens at Mexico City airport gates, Becherano wrote. Players began using the slogan before the tournament, but fans embraced it after the second group-stage match against South Korea. An opening victory over South Africa left supporters cautiously optimistic, and the three points versus South Korea clinched the group.

By the round of 16 the slogan had unified the country and its effect was visible at Estadio Azteca. England took the lead when Jude Bellingham scored twice in three minutes, but a deafening “Si se puede” chant rose from a crowd of 80,843 that was largely Mexican. Mexico pulled a goal back and pushed until the end, keeping hopes alive until the final whistle in the 101st minute.

Players and staff described the tournament as a restoration of bonds. Defender Guillermo Martínez called the legacy “family,” saying the core group at the training center grew strong enough to “convey our spirit to the people” and that supporters “felt truly represented” because the team fought to the very end. Manager Javier Aguirre said, “We didn’t finish within the top eight teams in the world, but we did plant a seed.”

Becherano wrote that Mexico’s World Cup performance cemented a foundation of hope among a fan base that had been divided. The report noted the backdrop of a dismal group-stage exit at Qatar 2022 that led to the firing of coach Gerardo Martino, and described the recent tournament as a step toward a renewed path forward for the national team.