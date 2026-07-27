Michael Jordan, David Beckham Meet for Lunch in Ibiza

Michael Jordan and David Beckham were photographed together for lunch in Ibiza, Spain, during the summer of 2026, according to reports. The encounter drew attention as an unexpected pairing of two of the most recognizable figures in sport.

The pair attended the meal with their respective wives. Beckham was also joined by his son, Romeo, and Romeo’s girlfriend. Photographs from the gathering showed Jordan and Beckham embracing during the meetup.

Both men have moved into ownership roles since retiring from play. Jordan holds a minority stake in the Charlotte Hornets and is a co-owner of NASCAR team 23XI Racing, while Beckham has ownership stakes in Inter Miami and Salford City FC.

Beckham has previously spoken about idolizing Jordan during his own playing days. “Even though he was sat at a table with Madonna and a couple of others, I was looking straight at him,” Beckham recalled of a restaurant meeting; he added that his wife, Victoria, “just nudged my leg and said ‘stop embarrassing me.'”

Reports did not detail topics discussed at the table. The meeting added to a string of notable summer sightings involving current and former athletes and their families.