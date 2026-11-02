Michael Jordan texts ‘Stay hungry’ to Gabby Williams after WNBA title

Gabby Williams said she received a text from Michael Jordan that read “Stay hungry,” and replied, “I’ve never been hungrier,” according to ESPN. Williams was named WNBA Finals MVP after a 30-point performance in the first Game 7 in WNBA history while wearing a pair of Air Jordan 41 sneakers.

Twenty-eight of Williams’ points came in the second half. She also recorded a game-high four blocks and added two steals, according to ESPN.

The Game 7 at Chase Center drew notable local figures, including San Francisco Giants great Barry Bonds and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who were courtside to watch Williams’ performance. Valkyries owner Joe Lacob described her second half as “legendary,” according to ESPN.

Teammates praised Williams’ effort. Guard Tiffany Hayes said, “We’ve talked about it all season: We have Gabby Williams, and you don’t,” and called the finish “one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen.” Guard Veronica Burton said witnessing Williams felt like being in the stands with the Ballhalla crowd and described it as seeing a player in a true flow state, according to ESPN.

Williams said she has not yet deeply reflected on the game and is mostly “living in the moment,” adding that the postseason run has been a long month and a long series. She said she is focusing on friends, family and teammates and noted she does not expect this exact group to return together, according to ESPN.