Michael Penix Jr. emerging as Atlanta Falcons’ starting quarterback

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Michael Penix Jr. returned from a torn left ACL suffered last November and has pushed to erase the question mark that followed three ACL surgeries in his career. The Falcons signed veteran Tua Tagovailoa in the offseason and said he would compete with Penix for the job, but since returning in Week 3 Penix has helped reshape Atlanta’s offense.

In Week 7 Penix helped lead the Falcons to a 29-20 victory over the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers, a performance that earned him his first NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor. “We were down 14-3 and he was great,” Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. “He was unflappable.” Atlanta has won three of its five games since Penix’s return.

Penix has started 17 career games, completing 61.5 percent of his passes for 3,914 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. If those totals were applied to the NFL’s 2025 season, they would have ranked him eighth in passing yards and tied for 18th in touchdowns. Since his rookie year, advanced metrics place him 17th in both EPA per dropback (0.03) and success rate (45.4%). According to ESPN, this season he is ninth in QBR (67.1), 13th in EPA per dropback (0.09) and 19th in success rate (43.9%).

The Falcons do not require elite statistical production to be satisfied; they need a quarterback who facilitates the offense around Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts Sr. “When [Penix] is out there, this is a completely different football team, and I really truly believe that he’s a franchise quarterback,” Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said. Penix has kept the team’s focus on winning: “The goal is to win,” he said.

The Falcons face a roster decision as Penix enters his fourth season and the club considers whether to pick up his fifth-year option. The organization has not had a clear franchise quarterback since the Matt Ryan trade in 2022 and has not posted a winning season or reached the playoffs since 2017. Rees acknowledged there is room for growth but emphasized Penix’s preparation and the team’s focus on improving week to week.