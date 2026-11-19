The first half of the 2026 NFL season has delivered clear winners and losers among offensive coordinators and playcallers, according to the report. Some staffs have helped elevate elite quarterbacks into MVP conversations, while others have overseen dramatic declines.

In Cincinnati, Dan Pitcher is coordinating the offense and coach Zac Taylor is calling plays, and Joe Burrow has the Bengals’ offense humming, according to the report. The same combination has worked in Jacksonville, where Grant Udinski serves as offensive coordinator and coach Liam Coen handles playcalling for Trevor Lawrence; both quarterbacks are in the MVP conversation.

Not all results have been positive. The Los Angeles Chargers offense under coordinator and playcaller Mike McDaniel has been described as a disaster. The Minnesota Vikings, who had struggled to score earlier in the season, saw an immediate impact after acquiring quarterback Kirk Cousins that altered coach Kevin O’Connell’s playcalling in the win over Green Bay. With eight weeks remaining, pressure is increasing on coordinators and playcallers, and those who shine may position themselves for head-coaching opportunities in 2027.

Buffalo’s offense has been the league’s most productive. With Pete Carmichael as offensive coordinator and Joe Brady as playcaller, the Bills lead the NFL in scoring and deploy a varied attack that features James Cook III with a career-high workload and Josh Allen running the most explosive passing scheme of his tenure in Buffalo, according to the report. The offense has shown it can win in both slow-paced, ball-control games and up-tempo shootouts. Persistent pre-snap penalties — close to three per game — and 132 yards lost to holding remain concerns, as do injury issues to tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown and guard Alec Anderson entering colder conditions.

Miami’s offense, run by Bobby Slowik as both coordinator and playcaller, has largely succeeded in its stated goal of running the ball despite losing starter De’Von Achane to a left ACL tear in September. Second-year back Ollie Gordon II filled in, at one point scoring rushing touchdowns in four straight games, and the Dolphins’ line leads the league in average rushing yards before first contact per attempt. The passing game has lagged, with Miami averaging the third-fewest passing yards per game, and quarterback Malik Willis is on injured reserve until at least Week 14. The report says the Dolphins will focus the second half on getting rookies Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr. more involved while continuing to sharpen the ground attack.