Mike Clay’s top predicted anytime TD scorers for Week 1

Mike Clay released his top predicted anytime touchdown scorers for Week 1 based on weekly fantasy projections that estimate each player’s probability of reaching the end zone. The list ranks players by implied odds and includes the anytime touchdown moneyline quoted by DraftKings at the time of publication.

Clay’s system generates projections for every game on the slate and converts each player’s projected scoring probability into implied odds. Those implied odds represent what the projection model considers the fair price for an anytime touchdown bet.

The Week 1 list is presented in order of those implied odds, with the DraftKings moneyline shown alongside for comparison. DraftKings provided the listed anytime touchdown moneylines at the time the projections were published.

Clay’s notes explain how to interpret the comparison between implied odds and the posted moneyline. If the projection’s implied line is more favorable than the offered moneyline, the model identifies a potential advantage; conversely, if the implied odds are less favorable than the posted line, the model sees a disadvantage. Clay offers a numerical example to illustrate the conversion between probability and moneyline.

For those seeking up-to-date player prop lines, the projections point readers to DraftKings for the latest odds. The Week 1 rankings and accompanying moneylines are intended to show how the projection system translates touchdown probabilities into implied betting prices.