Mike Clay’s top predicted Week 4 touchdown scorers

Mike Clay has released his weekly list of projected touchdown scorers for Week 4, providing probabilities that individual players will cross the goal line. The projections are presented for readers who are making anytime touchdown wagers, assembling daily fantasy lineups or tracking potential scoring outcomes, according to Clay.

Clay’s weekly model generates fantasy football projections for every game on the slate and includes the probability that a player will score a touchdown, the projection report says. Those probabilities are converted into implied odds to show the fair-moneyline equivalent of each player’s chance to reach the end zone.

The Week 4 selections are ordered by those implied odds, with each entry paired with the anytime touchdown moneyline available at DraftKings at the time of publication, Clay’s report notes. The implied odds represent what Clay’s projection system considers the fair odds for an anytime touchdown bet.

Clay’s explanation includes guidance on interpreting implied odds versus offered lines. For example, if the implied odds are -150 and the moneyline is -110, the projection system indicates a theoretical advantage for the bettor. Conversely, if the implied odds are +110 but the line offered is -110, the model sees a disadvantage to be avoided.

Readers seeking the most current anytime touchdown prices should consult DraftKings, as the published list paired Clay’s projections with the sportsbook’s moneylines at the time the projections were released. Clay advises looking for cases where implied odds exceed the posted moneyline to identify potential edges.