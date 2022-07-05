in NHL Coach

Mike Grier Becomes the New General Manager of Sharks

Hasso Plattner, the team’s owner, today announced the hiring of Mike Grier as general manager of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks). In the history of the Sharks franchise, Doug Wilson (2003–22), Dean Lombardi (1996–03), Chuck Grillo (1992–96), and Jack Ferreira were the four general managers before Grier (1991-92). Mike Grier, who is 47 years old, has been involved in hockey his whole life as a player, scout, and coach.

He holds the honorable distinction of becoming the National Hockey League’s first Black general manager. Grier will oversee all player personnel decisions, be in charge of the club’s player evaluation process at all professional, minor, and junior levels, be in charge of contract negotiations with players, be in charge of the club’s on-ice coaching and off-ice support staffs, and be in charge of the team’s scouting department in this position. Grier will answer directly to President Jonathan Becher and Plattner.

 

Written by Eren Kilic

