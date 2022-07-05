He holds the honorable distinction of becoming the National Hockey League’s first Black general manager. Grier will oversee all player personnel decisions, be in charge of the club’s player evaluation process at all professional, minor, and junior levels, be in charge of contract negotiations with players, be in charge of the club’s on-ice coaching and off-ice support staffs, and be in charge of the team’s scouting department in this position. Grier will answer directly to President Jonathan Becher and Plattner.