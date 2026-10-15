Mike McDaniel, Chargers’ offense under scrutiny entering Week 6

Week 6 is commonly viewed as the point when coaching and personnel decisions begin to come into focus, and a recent piece by Bill Barnwell runs through coaches and players on the “hot seat” after five weeks, including three head coaches, two coordinators and 10 players, according to the report.

The first figure Barnwell highlights is Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. The Chargers entered the season with postseason aspirations but have been hampered by injuries on offense and uneven performance, the report said.

In last week’s 23-17 loss to the Denver Broncos, the Chargers played without their top two wide receivers, Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey (the latter was active but did not play), and were missing three starting offensive linemen: Joe Alt, Tyler Biadasz and Rashawn Slater. Justin Herbert’s lone touchdown pass in that game went to Hayden Rucci, a tight end signed off Jacksonville’s practice squad in mid-September, Barnwell wrote.

The offense’s problems predate the latest injuries. Los Angeles ranked 28th in EPA per play on designed rushes through five weeks, and has faced a numbers disadvantage in the run game 36.2% of the time, the fifth-worst rate in the league, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. When the Chargers ran into loaded boxes they averaged 2.5 yards per carry and minus-0.32 EPA per play on those attempts, while converting first downs at one of the lowest rates in the NFL, the report said.

Quarterback Justin Herbert’s numbers have also regressed. Through five weeks he ranked last among qualifying passers in Total QBR (26.6), and led the league with seven interceptions, Barnwell noted. Herbert produced a 5.0 fourth-quarter QBR, with four fourth-quarter interceptions and a league-high five strip sacks. Barnwell contrasted Los Angeles’s issues with the relative continuity San Francisco has managed despite injuries to its offense.

Barnwell added that midseason coordinator changes often produce limited benefit because assistants generally run the same scheme; the most experienced assistant on McDaniel’s staff is passing-game specialist Adam Gase, the report said.