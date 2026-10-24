Milwaukee erupts as Brewers return to World Series after 44 years

Milwaukee filled with celebration as the Brewers returned to the World Series for the first time in 44 years. At Catalano Square’s Third Ward Beer Garden on a buzzy Friday night, a swell of cheers swept through a watch-party crowd when a Brewers player on a big screen drew an eight-pitch walk.

At Saz’s State House near the Miller brewery, owner Steve Sazama, 82, said he got “goose bumps” when he heard Brewers manager Pat Murphy’s name. Days earlier at the Milwaukee Public Market, shoppers noticed a local news replay of the gasp-inducing field-storming after the 1982 American League Championship Series Game 5.

The return brought a sense of rarity and shared memory to the nation’s 31st-largest city. Brewers flags flew on small bridges over the Milwaukee River near the statue of Arthur Fonzarelli, and the celebration threaded through neighborhoods that have long lived with the franchise’s long title drought.

Some moments cut to personal history: those who were 12 in 1982 were 56 again, and those who were 35 in 1982 felt 79 in memory. Lawyer Steve Rypel, who was 9 when Milwaukee lost at St. Louis in Game 7 of that long-ago series and was awakened the next morning by his mother, texted her at 53: “Finally, you were right.” His mother did not initially remember until she connected the message to the past.

The city’s cultural texture was on display — tailgates with Brewers and Packers flags, references to supper clubs and fish fries, and pride in the Deer District. Local writer and historian John Gurda noted Milwaukee’s quirks, saying, “This is Milwaukee, so there were four bowling alleys in the basement.” Residents said they will tell you the Brewers would have won in 1982 had Rollie Fingers not been injured.