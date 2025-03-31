Min Woo Lee Wins 2025 Texas Houston Open

Tournament Recap – March 31, 2025

Min Woo Lee delivered a clinical final-round performance to win the 2025 Texas Houston Open, finishing at -14 under par to claim his first PGA Tour victory of the season. His combination of distance off the tee and sharp iron play made the difference over four rounds at Memorial Park Golf Course.

Lee entered the final round tied with Ludvig Åberg but pulled ahead with back-to-back birdies on holes 5 and 6, then sealed the win with a clutch 20-foot birdie putt on the 17th. He closed the day with a 66 (-4), holding off a late surge from Jordan Spieth, who finished solo second at -13.

Final Leaderboard – Top 5

Position Player Score 1st Min Woo Lee -14 2nd Jordan Spieth -13 T-3 Ludvig Åberg -12 T-3 Max Homa -12 5th Brian Campbell -10

Round 4 Highlights

Min Woo Lee: 66 (-4), 5 birdies, 1 bogey

Jordan Spieth: 67 (-3), missed birdie putt on 18 that would’ve forced a playoff

Ludvig Åberg: 69 (-1), struggled with approach shots on the back nine

Greens in Regulation: Lee hit 15 of 18

Putting Average: 1.67 putts per green

Takeaways

Min Woo Lee’s all-around consistency and fearless shot-making made the difference on Sunday.

Spieth looked sharp in his home state but couldn’t capitalize on two birdie looks late.

Åberg remains a rising star, with another top-5 finish showing his staying power.

What’s Next on Tour?

The PGA Tour heads to San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open, the final stop before The Masters. Lee’s win will make him a player to watch at Augusta.

