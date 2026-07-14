Misiorowski unveils Charizard-themed All-Star glove

Jacob Misiorowski showed off a Pokémon-themed glove Monday designed for the All-Star Game, though he will not be pitching in the exhibition. The Milwaukee Brewers right-hander’s glove includes a Charizard card tucked inside, according to the report.

The card is presumed to be the Charizard No. 6 Japanese neo premium file released in 2000. The glove also features Misiorowski’s surname rendered in Pokémon-style lettering and uses colors associated with Charizard: red, yellow and orange.

This is not the first time Misiorowski has put trading cards in his mitt. In June he displayed a custom glove containing his own rookie card, and an April purple glove featured a Japanese Gengar card, the report says.

Misiorowski’s affinity for Pokémon has been visible since he reached the majors last season. After a game last August, he pulled a holographic Charizard card in the Brewers’ clubhouse — described in the report as one of the rarest Pokémon cards — prompting a loud reaction from teammates and staff.

The 24-year-old has produced strong numbers this season, sitting at 10-4 with a league-leading 1.62 ERA, 106 strikeouts and a 0.76 WHIP. He also has thrown a major-league high 670 pitches clocked at 100 mph or higher, according to the report.

Misiorowski was originally scheduled to start the All-Star Game but was withdrawn because of arm fatigue. “It [stinks] to miss a start and the All-Star Game, but I know it’s the right thing to do in this situation,” he said Saturday. With his status keeping him out of the midsummer showcase, the Pokémon glove’s on-field debut will have to wait.