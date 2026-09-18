Misiorowski’s 105.5 mph heat has Brewers teammates in awe

Jacob Misiorowski will wait until November to see whether his first full major league season ends with a National League Cy Young Award, but his performance on the mound has been unmistakable. The 24-year-old has thrown 1,053 fastballs at 100 mph or more this season — 582 more than anyone else — and leads the majors with a 1.89 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 243 strikeouts, according to pitch-tracking data.

Misiorowski joined Jordan Hicks, Aroldis Chapman and Mason Miller as the only pitchers since pitch tracking began in 2008 to throw 500 or more pitches at 100-plus mph in a single season. Hicks is second on that list with 659 such pitches in 2018, but Hicks, Chapman and Miller logged those totals in relief stints while Misiorowski has done so as a starter. “A starter throwing that hard for that long is incredible,” infielder David Hamilton said. Catcher William Contreras added: “For some people, watching him pitch that fast is out of this world.”

One pitch has become emblematic of Misiorowski’s season: a 105.5 mph fastball to Chicago’s Pete Crow-Armstrong on June 26. That pitch was the fastest thrown in MLB this year and the fastest ever by a starting pitcher. Contreras called it “like a flash,” and outfielder Garrett Mitchell said it felt “electric.” Hamilton said he could not believe Crow-Armstrong fouled it off.

Misiorowski’s signature outing came June 12 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he struck out 15, allowed one hit and completed a nine-inning, 94-pitch shutout in a 6-0 win. Reliever Chad Patrick called the nine-inning complete game “the best memory,” and Contreras described it as “a dream for a pitcher.” Misiorowski himself called it the pinnacle of his season, saying it was his first nine-inning complete game.

Teammates repeatedly noted not only the velocity but the consistency and command. “I would reference [Jacob] deGrom because he’s the closest thing to what he’s doing,” starter Brandon Woodruff said. Ahead of Misiorowski’s final scheduled start of the 2026 regular season, Brewers players voiced the same refrain: when he takes the mound, dominance is likely to follow.