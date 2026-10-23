Misiorowski’s velocity and clubhouse tales set stage for Game 1 start

MILWAUKEE — Jacob Misiorowski will start Game 1 of the World Series on Friday at 8 p.m. ET at American Family Field, the first Fall Classic game for the Brewers franchise in 44 years. The 6-foot-7 right-hander averaged a fastball of 100.5 mph this season, eclipsing the previous record for a qualified starter by 1.6 mph, and threw a pitch of at least 104 mph on 22 occasions.

Misiorowski led Major League Baseball with a 1.80 ERA, struck out 252 batters in 174 2/3 innings and held opponents to a .157/.224/.246 slash line. He is expected to win the National League Cy Young Award after a breakthrough first full season in the majors.

Inside the Brewers’ clubhouse, stories about Misiorowski are shared with laughter and disbelief. Longtime pitching coach Bob Zimmermann called Misiorowski “a humble, innocent guy” and noted the pitcher’s tendency to downplay his velocity, quoting the pitcher saying, “My speed was down today.” Teammates say the anecdotes often blend truth with exaggeration but add to his likability.

Misiorowski spent the winter in Kansas City working to turn his physical gifts into consistency, including sessions with Zimmermann and offseason throwing with his fiancée, Elle Nicas. Teammate Logan Henderson expressed surprise at reports that Nicas, a former softball catcher at Grain Valley High, helped catch bullpens, and Misiorowski confirmed she does assist with offseason work.

Misiorowski played catcher in his youth and says his arm reached 97 mph in high school, a claim that drew skepticism from teammates. The piece notes that the hardest catcher throw in MLB’s Statcast era is 89.3 mph by Christian Bethancourt in 2016. Scouts and coaches point to other attributes — an MLB-best extension that brings the release point about a foot closer to the plate than average and elite spin rates — as part of what fueled his season-long dominance.