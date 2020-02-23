MLB: Angels Stars Mike Trout and Justin Upton Help With Gender Reveal

Baby gender reveals have gotten out of hand in recent years, with soon-to-be parents getting pretty wild with ideas. Our personal favorite though has to be the baseball aspect mixed. A couple got some help earlier this week from Angels’ outfielders Justin Upton and Mike Trout to do just that.

While we probably would have preferred to see Trout take a hack, you can’t but help break a smile at the two. With a small crowd of family members and friends in the stands, the couple got to find out they were having a precious baby girl.

It seems as though players in spring camp have a little extra time as of late. The Blue Jays even found some time to have a jam session between rounds in the cages this week. Regardless, Trout and Upton taking time out of their workouts to make fans days is awesome to see.

And what a story to tell your daughter when she grows up! That Mike Trout, one of the greatest baseball players who ever lived, told them they were having a girl. A moment I am sure they will cherish forever, and a story to be told for generations.