MLB ballparks roll out special Fourth of July foods, including Apple Pie Nachos

Major League Baseball is marking America’s 250th anniversary with giveaways across the league and players wearing special uniforms and caps, and ballparks will offer themed food for the Fourth of July.

Levy Restaurants, one of the hospitality companies that provides concessions at MLB venues, said it designed a holiday menu to evoke a backyard gathering and classic summer barbecue. Lou Bastian, Levy’s senior vice president of culinary for the West Division, said in a statement to ESPN the goal was to “evoke the feeling of a backyard gathering on a warm summer day with the best BBQ you’ve ever had,” adding the menu aims to tap into nostalgia while offering a Levy twist.

According to ESPN, some of the notable items fans will see on the holiday menus include the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Apple Pie Nachos, a Firecracker Dog and a Liberty Lemonade; the Chicago Cubs’ Chicken & Churros and OG Salt & Pepper Brisket Sliders; and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ All-American Burger.

Also listed by ESPN is the Washington Nationals’ Firecracker Footlong, described by Levy as a footlong hot dog topped with roasted red peppers, shredded white cheddar, fried blue potato shreds and finished with an avocado crema drizzle. Other promotional items mentioned for the holiday include a Liberty Shake.

MLB teams have continued a recent trend of creative ballpark concessions, with clubs using the holiday to offer themed items and special giveaways. Levy said the Fourth of July menus were intended to be familiar, shareable and “incredibly delicious and perfect to enjoy together,” according to ESPN.