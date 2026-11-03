MLB braces for likely lockout as CBA expires Dec. 1; league proposes delayed cap

The 2026 MLB season closed with the Milwaukee Brewers winning the first World Series in franchise history, but the sport enters the offseason facing a looming labor fight. The current collective bargaining agreement is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, and no new deal has been reached, making a lockout appear likely, according to ESPN.

ESPN reporting notes two possible scenarios if no deal is struck: negotiations could continue while business operates under the old CBA, as the WNBA did during its recent talks, or owners could immediately lock out players, halting league business until a new agreement is reached. Reporter Jesse Rogers wrote that a lockout would bar players from contacting coaches or using team facilities until a new CBA is agreed to.

On the key economic issues, ESPN reports the league submitted the first CBA proposal of the offseason. Jeff Passan wrote that MLB proposed postponing the implementation of a salary cap until 2028 while putting other elements of its offer into place for 2027. The league set a proposed 2028 cap at $258.2 million and a floor at $180.2 million, higher than an earlier offer that included a $245.3 million ceiling and $171.2 million floor, according to ESPN.

On the short-term market, ESPN reporting by Alden Gonzalez said the consensus is free agency could accelerate before Dec. 1, as it did in 2021 when players including Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Javier Baez signed large deals ahead of that CBA deadline. Gonzalez added that some teams may hesitate because of economic uncertainty and a potential future cap, while other clubs could be compelled to act quickly.

The public faces of the talks include commissioner Rob Manfred, who will represent the owners, and deputy commissioner Dan Halem, who ESPN reports will serve as the league’s chief negotiator. Halem has held the deputy post for more than a decade and is expected to be directly involved in day-to-day bargaining.