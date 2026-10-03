MLB Division Series Day 1: Matchups, starters and lineups

According to the schedule, Day 1 of the MLB Division Series opens Saturday with four games featuring both American and National League matchups. The slate follows an exciting wild-card round and includes two intra-division pairings in the AL and high-profile NL showdowns.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, 1 p.m. ET — Game 1 starters are Hagen Smith for the White Sox and Parker Messick for the Guardians. The White Sox batting order is Chase Meidroth at second, Randal Grichuk left, Miguel Vargas third at third base, Munetaka Murakami at first, Tommy Pham designated hitter, Brenton Doyle in center, Kyle Teel catching, Braden Montgomery in right and Colson Montgomery at shortstop. Cleveland’s lineup lists Steven Kwan in center, José Ramírez at third, Chase DeLauter in right, Jo Adell designated hitter, Angel Martinez in left, David Fry at first, Travis Bazzana at second, Austin Hedges catching and Brayan Rocchio at shortstop.

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers, 4 p.m. ET — The schedule shows Game 1 starters as TBD for Atlanta versus Tarik Skubal. Lineups for both clubs were listed as TBD on the published game sheet.

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays, 6:30 p.m. ET — Game 1 will feature Gerrit Cole for the Yankees against Drew Rasmussen for the Rays, with both teams’ full lineups listed as TBD on the matchup page.

San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers, 10 p.m. ET — Robbie Ray and Jacob Misiorowski are slated as the Game 1 starters. The preview notes Milwaukee’s Misiorowski by name and lists additional coverage items that will accompany each game, including pregame lineups, sights and sounds from the ballparks and postgame takeaways. Key links provided with the schedule include a mega-preview, predictions, the bracket and the full schedule.