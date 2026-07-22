MLB labor negotiations: CBA, salary cap and draft reforms ahead of Dec. 1

Major League Baseball and the players’ union are entrenched in talks over a new collective bargaining agreement as the current deal nears its Dec. 1 expiration, raising questions about a possible salary cap and even whether there will be a 2027 season, according to ESPN.

The potential imposition of a salary cap has become a central flash point. The MLB Players Association has condemned an owners’ ad campaign as “perverse,” and All-Star players have voiced opposition to a cap while urging leaders to reach an agreement, according to ESPN reporting.

Negotiators are also debating significant changes to the draft and international signing system. The MLBPA has urged preservation of the current draft structure after an owners’ proposal, and ESPN coverage examines proposals that could bar high school signees and cut bonuses by roughly $150 million as part of broader draft reform discussions.

ESPN analysis looks to other leagues for context, reviewing how salary caps function in the NBA, NHL and NFL to sketch potential models for baseball. The international pipeline is another focus: ESPN reporting highlights deep problems in Latin American baseball and considers whether an international draft could address those issues, noting recent tragedies that have underscored the system’s flaws.

Former union spokesman Tom Glavine warned of the risk of a repeat of the 1994 work stoppage, saying he sees similar warning signs of a potentially disruptive labor fight, according to ESPN.

ESPN has compiled extensive coverage — including features and guides on the CBA, salary-cap mechanics and draft proposals by reporters such as Jeff Passan, Alden Gonzalez and others — as negotiations proceed and stakeholders watch developments ahead of the Dec. 1 deadline, according to ESPN.