MLB News: Angels’ Shohei Ohtani Set to Compete in the Homerun Derby

The 2021 MLB Homerun Derby should be incredibly fun. With the All-Star Game being hosted in Denver, the balls should be flying out of the stadium all night. One big name just committed to the derby, and baseball fans should be hyped.

Shohei Ohtani is having one heck of a season down in Anaheim. Even though the Halos look like they might miss the playoffs already, Ohtani is giving Angels fans a reason to get out to games. He’s already crushed 23 homeruns and driven in 54 runs through just 67 games this year.

Ohtani isn’t getting any cheap ones either. It seems like every ball that he hits out leaves in a hurry and goes a VERY long way. He’s currently carrying a 1.005 OPS and 166 OPS+ in 2021. At this point, the only question is who his competition will be.

Fernand Tatis Jr is not expected to compete given his lingering shoulder issues. Vladimir Guererro Jr also said on Monday that he was not expecting to compete in the Derby again. Those 3 guys make up the top homerun hitters in the league this year.

Some other candidates are the A’s Matt Olson, the Braves Ronald Acuna Jr, and the Nationals Kyle Schwarber. Either way, it will be a lot of fun watching Shohei compete this year.