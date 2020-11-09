MLB News: Astros Being Sued, Lindor Will Be Moved, Qualifying Offers, and More!

Since the Dodgers won the World Series a few weeks ago, talks have started to heat up on the hot stove. MLB officials are still prepping for next season, but teams around the league have already started having discussions on moving key players. With that being said, let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

The Colorado Rockies picked up a decent arm on a cheap minor-league deal this week. The Rockies signed RHP Derek Rodriguez to a deal with an invitation to Spring Training in 2021. Rodriguez was formerly a member of the San Francisco Giants rotation and is the sone of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez.

The Cleveland Indians have let teams know that they are willing to let Francisco Lindor go in a deal this offseason. They are so adamant about moving him and getting the payroll down that they have said they already do not expect him to be on their Opening Day roster. The announcement automatically makes Lindor one of the most sought after pieces available on the MLB hot stove.

Former Houston Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow is filing a lawsuit against his former team in the wake of the massive cheating scandal. In the lawsuit, Luhnow alleges that MLB worked with the Astros to tenure punishments for players would be held to a minimum. The suit also says that the blame was pushed onto upper-level management in order to protect those players.

The Red Sox have reportedly maintained contact with free agent outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. After watching most of their 2018 World Series teams leave or walk away in free agency, the Sox would really like to lock down JBJ long-term. The fact that Boston did not trade him in the past seems to indicate that they would like for him to stick around.

The Toronto Blue Jays already get to cross an item off of their offseason wishlist after resigning Robbie Ray to a 1-year deal. The Jays made a trade for the left-handed pitcher during the middle of the season and utilized him as a starter in their postseason run. Ray gets $8 million in the deal and becomes the first free-agent deal of the offseason.

The Tigers have made 3 more hires to add to AJ Hinch’s coaching staff heading into 2021. Dodgers first base coach George Lombard will be the new bench coach, Chip Hale becomes third base coach, and Scott Coolbaugh becomes hitting coach.

Social News

Nolan Arenado and Alex Gordon are your AL and NL winners of the Platinum Glove Awards for the 2020 season. Well deserved, and really not a surprise.

The best of the best. The 2020 Platinum Glove award winners. pic.twitter.com/eEHKSuH6SE — MLB (@MLB) November 6, 2020

The Red Sox are going back to Alex Cora once again after being fired for his role in the Astros’ cheating scandal.

And finally, your NL and AL Most Valuable Player finalists:

The best in 2020. Your AL, NL MVP finalists. pic.twitter.com/Xy0WQyEV6x — MLB (@MLB) November 3, 2020