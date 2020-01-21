MLB News: Baseball Elects New Hall of Famers

Another year of baseball Hall of Fame voting has come and gone. Now, Derek Jeter and Larry Walker are the 2020 inductees to Cooperstown.

Jeter finished with 99.7 percent of the votes, missing unanimous selection by one vote in his first year on the ballot. Larry Walker got 76.6 percent of votes in his tenth year on the ballot, giving the Hall of Fame another former Montreal Expo (and Colorado Rockies) player.

You can see the full ballot below.

Some other notables will always be the three below the two men who got in, until they fall off the ballot or get elected. Of course, who didn’t get in always makes for as good of discussion fodder as the players that did. That’s in essence, what the Hall of Fame in baseball has become.

Curt Schilling, Roger Clemens, and Barry Bonds all fell between 60 and 70 percent of the vote. Moreover, Bonds and Clemens didn’t seem to really get much of a push from last season. What this means is they may never get in, unless something drastically changes the minds of those voting in the future.

Scott Rolen saw a sizable jump, and could be a guy who ends up eventually getting strong consideration.

For now, congratulations to Jeter and Walker; two arguably very deserving players who had phenomenal careers.