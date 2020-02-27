MLB News: Baseball is Being Sued By Fantasy Sports Players

Major League Baseball was bound to face some lawsuits given the severity of the Astros’ cheating scandal. And now, it looks like they are facing one from the world of betting. It was announced earlier this month that fantasy baseball players are suing baseball, claiming the cheating scandal cost them money in terms of bets placed.

@darrenrovell writes: "The team’s legal counsel said that the case has no merit for a variety of reasons, including the fact that the Astros, despite being tied to daily fantasy players through statistics, aren’t contractually bound in any way to fans."https://t.co/PQRjIdYQtF — Action Network MLB (@ActionNetMLB) February 24, 2020

And let’s face it, they probably have a case against Rob Manfred and all of baseball. Baseball is currently urging a judge to dismiss the case on the grounds that other sports cheating scandals being dismissed. Major League Baseball referenced the Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao fight in which Pac-Man fought with an undisclosed shoulder injury as a reason to dismiss.

Baseball also chose to reference the Patriots’ “Spy-Gate” scandal, which turned down lawsuits on the grounds laid out below.

that players often commit intentional rule infractions in order to obtain an advantage over the course of the game

MLB attorneys had this to say about the lawsuit laid out before them.

Every court that has been faced with similar claims, recognizing that these types of issues are best resolved on the field and not in the courtroom. It is not the role of judges and juries to be second-guessing the decision taken by a professional sports league purportedly enforcing its own rules.

Take that as you will, because I’m not entirely sure what that means. From what it sounds like, baseball does not believe the lawsuit is valid since judges should not need to enforce the rules of baseball. The Astros have already been hit by pitches six times this Spring, just a week into games.