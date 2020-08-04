MLB News: Cardinals Players Test Positive, Osuna and Soroka to Miss the Season, and More!

The Cardinals are just the latest team to get hit by a wave of COVID-19. More players were announced to have tested positive as MLB tries to slow the spread. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week.
Top News This Week
- MLB and the Player’s Association have agreed to change up the format of doubleheaders for the remainder of the year. In the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns, the league is now having teams play only 7 inning games for doubleheaders. The thought is to cut down games to just 14 innings rather than 18 and to save players’ health.
- The Astros look like they will be without the services of their closer for the remainder of 2020. Roberto Osuna will need to undergo Tommy John surgery after a diagnosis from the team doctors. While he will get a second opinion, he is not expected to have much a different diagnosis. Osuna was shut down with pain in his arm this weekend.
- The St Louis Cardinals have announced that there have been several more players to test positive for COVID-19. Yadier Molina, Paul DeJong, Rangel Ravelo, Edmundo Sosa, Junior Fernandez, and Kodi Whitley all testes positive this weekend per the team. The Cardinals will need to make drastic roster moves in order to field a team this week.
- The San Diego Padres are indeed calling up Luis Patino, their number 3 prospect. Patino ranks as the No. 27 overall in MLB. It is unclear if the Padres will be using him as a starter or following Lamet out if the bullpen tonight against the Dodgers.
- The Dodgers’ Joe Kelly was issued an eight-game suspension for his role in the Astros incident last week. In a 60-game season, that comes out to about 22 games during a regular season. An incredibly harsh punishment for a guy that did not even hit one batter. Kelly’s suspension is still under appeal.
- The Braves got some awful news confirmed Monday when pitcher Mike Soroka went down with an injury. Soroka will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his right Achilles tendon while pitching.
Social News
On the subject of Joe Kelly, Nomar Garciaparra and Jerry Hairston Jr did not hold back their feelings when talking about his suspension. The two former big leaguers were very unhappy with Major League Baseball.
.@Nomar5 & @TheRealJHair share their thoughts on Joe Kelly's eight-game suspension. pic.twitter.com/6d5jG1AdvB
— SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 29, 2020
In case you missed it, here was the Dodgers/ Astros benches-clearing incident. We’ll let you decide who you think should’ve been handed suspensions.
There’s no love lost between the Dodgers and the Astros pic.twitter.com/FDnC1AXCpm
— L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) July 29, 2020
The Reds’ Nick Castellanos is off to a ridiculous start in 2020, hitting 5 homeruns in his last 6 games.
5 dingers in his last 6 games, is that good? #TakeTheCentral pic.twitter.com/sKfnvVNdBR
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 4, 2020
The Angels might have to hold Shohei Ohtani to hitting duties for the remainder of the season after he was diagnosed with a strain in his arm.
Update on Shohei Ohtani: pic.twitter.com/hZ8RJJzEdN
— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 3, 2020
All of that news and more, this week in MLB! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.