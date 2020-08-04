MLB News: Cardinals Players Test Positive, Osuna and Soroka to Miss the Season, and More!

The Cardinals are just the latest team to get hit by a wave of COVID-19. More players were announced to have tested positive as MLB tries to slow the spread. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week.

Top News This Week

Social News

On the subject of Joe Kelly, Nomar Garciaparra and Jerry Hairston Jr did not hold back their feelings when talking about his suspension. The two former big leaguers were very unhappy with Major League Baseball.

In case you missed it, here was the Dodgers/ Astros benches-clearing incident. We’ll let you decide who you think should’ve been handed suspensions.

There’s no love lost between the Dodgers and the Astros pic.twitter.com/FDnC1AXCpm — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) July 29, 2020

The Reds’ Nick Castellanos is off to a ridiculous start in 2020, hitting 5 homeruns in his last 6 games.

5 dingers in his last 6 games, is that good? #TakeTheCentral pic.twitter.com/sKfnvVNdBR — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 4, 2020

The Angels might have to hold Shohei Ohtani to hitting duties for the remainder of the season after he was diagnosed with a strain in his arm.

Update on Shohei Ohtani: pic.twitter.com/hZ8RJJzEdN — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 3, 2020