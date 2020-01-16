MLB News: Carlos Beltran’s Niece Blows Whistle on Astros Players

Now that Carlos Beltran has stepped down as manager of the New York Mets, an important possible side story has broke.

The niece of Beltran ‘@S0_blessed1’ on twitter is telling the world that Astros Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman wore buzzing devices underneath their uniforms. In addition, Trevor Bauer and Jomboy echo that they have heard this from several sources. Both tweets by Beltran’s niece were quickly deleted, but there is a screen shot of them below.

I’ve heard this from multiple parties too, for what it’s worth… https://t.co/zDlp0x4bKs — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) January 16, 2020

The first tweet reads:

“Jose Altuve and Bregman wore devices that buzzed on the inside right shoulder from hallway video guy. Lets get it all out now.”

The second tweet reads:

“I have pictures from locker I will keep for a rainy day. Altuve didn’t want shirt torn off.”

Obviously, if this is true; wow. To me, it taints both players in my mind a little bit forever. Already, I didn’t like anything about Alex Bregman. But if baseball can prove that this happened – and they should be able to – you could see a ban for both players.

Even if nothing comes of it, this could prompt baseball to investigate players’ involvement further. And if you think that the trail of destruction ended with Carlos Beltran and Alex Cora parting ways with their organization, it looks like it’s only beginning.