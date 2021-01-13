MLB News: Chicago White Sox Sign Liam Hendriks to a Wild Deal

The Chicago White Sox are getting a lot better, but it’s coming at a hefty price. They got the best RHP available on the MLB free-agent market in signing Liam Hendriks, and the deal is a big one. Chicago will pay out Hendriks a guaranteed $54 million for 3 years, with an option for the 4th year as well.

The 4th year of the contract includes an option for $15 million in the 4th year or a total buyout of the contract. That buyout has the option to be able to be paid out over the course of several years, offsetting immediate costs. Not bad for a guy that had been designated for assignment 4 times in his career.

Over the last 2 years, Hendriks has been one of the most dominant relievers in MLB. The 31-year-old posted a 1.79 ERA and a ridiculous 0.897 WHIP with 161 strikeouts over 110 innings for the A’s. He will join a White Sox bullpen that was previously the weakest part of the team, and they suddenly become much better.

Thus far, the White Sox have been one of the more active teams in MLB during the offseason. They picked up pitcher Lance Lynn from the Rangers and signed outfielder Adam Eaton to a new deal. Signing Hendriks will replace Alex Colome, their closer that put up pretty good numbers himself last season.