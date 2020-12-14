MLB News: Cleveland Officially to Undergo a Team Name Change

The Cleveland Indians are the latest professional sports team to reconsider their nickname due to insensitivy. After countless meetings with Native American group members, Cleveland owner Paul Dolan confirmed that the team would advance to the next stage of changing the team name with approval from MLB.

It was announced earlier this year that Cleveland would start to consider the name change in the wake of the Washington Football Team’s groundbreaking decision. However, Dolan also revealed that the team would go by their current name for the 2021 MLB season, waiting until after to reveal their new name.

We’ll be the Indians in 2021 and then after that, it’s a difficult and complex process to identify a new name and do all the things you do around activating that name. We are going to work at as quick a pace as we can while doing it right. But we’re not going to do something just for the sake of doing it. We’re going to take the time we need to do it right.

Dolan has receivd planety of backlash over the last few days for revealing that he would wait until after this season rather than making the change now. In the meantime, fans all over MLB have tried to kick in their recommendations for a new name. The Cleveland Spiders has been one of the best names out there, an homage to the team taht competed in Cleveland from 1887 to 1899. The Spiders played two seasons in the American Association followed by eleven season in the National League.