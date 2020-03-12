in MLB

MLB News: Coronavirus Concerns Will Force Schedule Changes

The outbreak of the coronavirus is going to make MLB change up it’s scheudle in March.

MLB
Jun 29, 2019; London, ENG; General view of the field during the seventh inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at London Stadium. The New York Yankees won 17-13. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

The sudden outbreak of the coronavirus and quick response of MLB is going to complicate things. The Seattle Mariners are already having to move their home opener, whether that be to a different stadium off-site or an entirely empty stadium.

The coronavirus has swept through North America and caused widespread concern in sports The Golden State Warriors have already been forced to close off their home games to fans at the decree of the San Francisco Health Department. The MLB has already banned media and non-essential personnel from locker rooms at Spring Training as well, in an attempt to limit player interaction.

The league is waiting to see how the spread of coronavirus continues, and how cities and states respond. The Giants and Athletics already cancelled their March 24th exhibition game, and the A’s could end up having their home opener pushed. That home opener against the Twins could either be moved to a new stadium out of the city or will be played without a crowd at all.

The MLB has yet to make any cancellations official other than the Mariners home openers and the A’s/Giants exhibition.

MLB News: Barry Bonds Devastated By How Baseball Has Treated Him

Written by Brook Smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NCAA

NCAA Will Play Men’s and Women’s Tournament Without Fans Amid Virus Fear
nba

NBA News: Season Officially Suspended Over Coronavirus Outbreak