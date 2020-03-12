The sudden outbreak of the coronavirus and quick response of MLB is going to complicate things. The Seattle Mariners are already having to move their home opener, whether that be to a different stadium off-site or an entirely empty stadium.

Coronavirus Response Will Require MLB Schedule Changes https://t.co/1govNqwY5e pic.twitter.com/gqDBaCMBP9 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) March 11, 2020

The coronavirus has swept through North America and caused widespread concern in sports The Golden State Warriors have already been forced to close off their home games to fans at the decree of the San Francisco Health Department. The MLB has already banned media and non-essential personnel from locker rooms at Spring Training as well, in an attempt to limit player interaction.

The league is waiting to see how the spread of coronavirus continues, and how cities and states respond. The Giants and Athletics already cancelled their March 24th exhibition game, and the A’s could end up having their home opener pushed. That home opener against the Twins could either be moved to a new stadium out of the city or will be played without a crowd at all.

The MLB has yet to make any cancellations official other than the Mariners home openers and the A’s/Giants exhibition.