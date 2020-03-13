MLB News: Diamondbacks’ CEO Has an Idea of How the Season Will Continue

It’s a strange time for the world and for sports fans in particular. With essentially all major sports on hold for the moment, the question on everyone’s mind is how long? Well, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ CEO Derrick Hall at least has an idea of the season will progress.

Diamondbacks CEO Derrick Hall said the idea now is to pick up the season at whatever point on the schedule play resumes. If only a short time has been missed, MLB could add those games on the back end. — Zach Buchanan (@ZHBuchanan) March 12, 2020

The question that every baseball fan has right now is how games are going to be played when the season starts back up. Will the schedule pick up at what point the schedule resumes? Or start the season fresh whenever they are ready? Well, it looks like it will be the former.

The Diamondbacks’ CEO went on to say that there has been no protocol established for testing players for the coronavirus. More alarmingly, there is no protocol in place for if a player tests positive for the virus. MLB is trying to closely monitor and mirror the NBA’s handling of the Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell cases. Hall’s comments on the games are the first time anyone in an executive position has said anything about the pace of the season.