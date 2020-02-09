MLB News: Finally, Red Sox and Dodgers Blockbuster Trade Completed

The old saying goes, just when they thought you were out; they go bringing you back in again. And so on Sunday night, the Mookie Betts to Los Angeles Dodgers trade finally happens.

Since being first on the report is important these days, it’s noteworthy to mention that ESPN’s Jeff Passan was all over this.

BREAKING: The trade that will send Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers has been agreed upon, sources tell ESPN. Outfielder Alex Verdugo and shortstop Jeter Downs are among those who will go to the Boston Red Sox. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 9, 2020

Notably, there are a lot of little wrinkles that went down in this one that will serve important to remember. Obviously in a trade of this magnitude, the prospects that develop will serve as the eventual scorecard in this deal.

However, here are the strongpoints you want to remember if you’re a general sports fan:

The Red Sox still get outfielder Alex Verdugo, with years of control remaining before he is eligible to become a free agent.

Los Angeles will trade Kenta Maeda to Minnesota where he will presumably be a starter. Reliever Brusdar Graterol will head to Los Angeles instead of Boston.

In place of Graterol, the Dodgers send highly-touted infield prospect Jeter Downs.

Also, Los Angeles sends to Boston catching prospect Conor Wong. Wong is a 23-year old drafted by the Dodgers in the 3rd round of the 2017 draft.

Finally, I love the Dodgers return on this still. Even parting ways with a guy like Downs who had a huge second half of 2019, this elevates Los Angeles to a power franchise in the sport again right there with the Yankees.

If you believed in Los Angeles before this trade, I am here to tell you now that those beliefs should play out in front of your very eyes in several weeks time when the season begins. The Dodgers should be right there and knocking at the door of a 2020 World Series berth, barring something very weird.