MLB News: First Power Rankings Just Ahead of Opening Day

The 2021 MLB season is finally upon us as teams are ready to go on this Thursday. The anticipation has really built up over the last few weeks as teams mostly head into the start of the season healthy and ready to go a full 162 games.

With that, we have the latest power rankings from across MLB. Let’s dive into the top 5 and see if you agree!

Dodgers

The defending World Series champions lost a few big names but still managed to somehow get better. Even before adding the reigning Cy Young award winner in Trevor Bauer, Los Angeles looked poised to take the NL West once against. San Diego will no doubt give them a run for their money, but it’s hard to beat their depth over a full season. LA is the easy World Series favorite to start the year.

Yankees

The Yankees are the second favorite to take the World Series, just behind LA in the Vegas odds. New York added Jameson Taillon and Corey Kluber and will need both of those guys to stay healthy in order to be successful. If those guys can stay healthy, you can bet they will be on top in the AL East.

Padres

The new-look Padres did everything they could to keep pace with the Dodgers this offseason. Even with all of the trades they made, San Diego found a way to keep all of their top prospects and make their team way better than last year. Signing Fernando Tatis Jr was the cherry on top of a really well-executed offseason for AJ Preller’s squad. The NL West is going to be a shootout all year long.

Braves

The Braves feel like they’re ranked pretty low for having nearly gone to the World Series. They added back Marcell Ozuna and got a workhorse in Charlie Morton. Atlanta will get back Mike Soroka and rely heavily on Max Fried, but their rotation could end up being incredible. Don’t be surprised at all to see them back in the NLCS in 2021.

Mets

And finally, the Mets have something to be happy about for the first time in a while. Under new owner Steve Cohen, they were able to land Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco in a trade with the Indians. A lot would have to go right in order for them to make a postseason run, but they have the talent. Any team headlined by Jacob deGrom has a chance to be very very good.

The Rest of the Top 10

Twins

White Sox

Rays

Astros

Blue Jays