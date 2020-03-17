MLB News: Justin Verlander Undergoes Surgery For Groin Injury

The year for the Houston Astros just gets worse and worse. After spending the entire offseason getting exposed for being the cheaters that they are, they lost their best starting pitcher to free agency. And then the baseball season got put on hold last week. And now, the team’s best pitcher Justin Verlander underwent surgery today to repair a groin injury.

Astros announce RHP Justin Verlander underwent a surgical procedure on his right groin today. Verlander is expected to be out for approximately six weeks. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 17, 2020

It’s unclear at the moment what the exact injury was, but Verlander is expected to be out for at least six weeks. Fortunately for the Astros, this hiatus from baseball gives Verlander time to rehab and get ready for the start of the season.

Verlander was one of the Astros’ best pitchers in 2020, winning the Cy Young Award for the first time since he won back in 2011 with the Detroit Tigers. He pitched 223 innings to the tune of a 2.58 earned run average.

Major League Baseball has suspended all games and activities, including pushing back Opening Day. The initial date of April 9th is not accurate for a start date, as confirmed by commissioner Rob Manfred. Baseball starting in July seems more accurate at this point.