MLB News: League Upsets the Players With Offer, Minor Leaguers Released, and More!

Another week has come and gone, and MLB has yet to even come close to a deal with the player’s union. On Monday, the league once again sent over a proposal to MLBPA, which was reportedly already close to being completely shut down. The deal offered no more incentive for players to accept than any of the last couple of offers but did change the number of games played. Let’s check in on some more news from around the league.
Top News This Week
- The best way to sum up MLB’s latest proposal for the player’s union is that it’s another stinker. It sounded good when first presented on Monday morning, offering a season of more games played than 50. As it turns out though, the players aren’t exactly excited over the idea of getting paid less to play more.
- The Yankees are one of the teams to issue massive cuts to their minor league rosters. They released 45 players earlier last week, reiterating that many of those same players would have been released after Spring Training anyways. They are one of several teams to start issuing cuts to rosters.
- The Angels announced that they would indeed be paying their minor league players $400 a week until the end of June. Anaheim came under fire from fans this past month when the teams decided to furlough the majority of their staff.
- MLB has accused umpire Angel Hernandez of eavesdropping last July on an investigative call. His lawyer slammed the allegation as retaliation for Hernandez’s discrimination lawsuit against MLB.
- A’s owner John Fisher made it clear this week that his decision to furlough many employees was a mistake. You can read the full breakdown with Susan Slusser here.
- In the wake of protests all over the world, Joey Votto spoke up this week. You won’t want to miss what the Reds’ first baseman had to say about George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement across the world.
Social News
Players from all over the league took to their social media accounts and platforms to lend their voice to the Black Lives Matter movement. If you read anything today, please take the time to read these.
It’s time for change. pic.twitter.com/6jnJ9RbzDk
— MLB (@MLB) June 8, 2020
In hopes to continue to raise awareness & promote positive change, players from across the league are coming together to promote social reform. #SocialReformSunday is an opportunity for us to use our platforms to promote positive change. Join us in our mission to fight injustice! pic.twitter.com/ZLHY0wcJp9
— Curtis Granderson (@cgrand3) June 7, 2020
players across the league are coming together to promote social reform. #SocialReformSunday is an opportunity for us to use our platforms to promote positive change. Join us in our mission to fight injustice and make this country a better place for all. pic.twitter.com/79mAZg4gj3
— Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) June 7, 2020
And finally, a powerful message narrated by Doug Glanville.
Enough.
A powerful message from @dougglanville.pic.twitter.com/ncuoqVR06o
— MLB (@MLB) June 7, 2020
All of that news and more, this week in MLB!