MLB News: League Upsets the Players With Offer, Minor Leaguers Released, and More!

The latest news from around the MLB this week!

July 4, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Joc Pederson (31) center fielder Alex Verdugo (27) and right fielder Cody Bellinger (35) celebrate the 5-1 victory against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Another week has come and gone, and MLB has yet to even come close to a deal with the player’s union. On Monday, the league once again sent over a proposal to MLBPA, which was reportedly already close to being completely shut down. The deal offered no more incentive for players to accept than any of the last couple of offers but did change the number of games played. Let’s check in on some more news from around the league.

Top News This Week

Social News

Players from all over the league took to their social media accounts and platforms to lend their voice to the Black Lives Matter movement. If you read anything today, please take the time to read these.

And finally, a powerful message narrated by Doug Glanville.

All of that news and more, this week in MLB! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.

Written by Brook Smith

