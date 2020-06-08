MLB News: League Upsets the Players With Offer, Minor Leaguers Released, and More!

Another week has come and gone, and MLB has yet to even come close to a deal with the player’s union. On Monday, the league once again sent over a proposal to MLBPA, which was reportedly already close to being completely shut down. The deal offered no more incentive for players to accept than any of the last couple of offers but did change the number of games played. Let’s check in on some more news from around the league.

Players from all over the league took to their social media accounts and platforms to lend their voice to the Black Lives Matter movement. If you read anything today, please take the time to read these.

In hopes to continue to raise awareness & promote positive change, players from across the league are coming together to promote social reform. #SocialReformSunday is an opportunity for us to use our platforms to promote positive change. Join us in our mission to fight injustice! pic.twitter.com/ZLHY0wcJp9 — Curtis Granderson (@cgrand3) June 7, 2020

players across the league are coming together to promote social reform. #SocialReformSunday is an opportunity for us to use our platforms to promote positive change. Join us in our mission to fight injustice and make this country a better place for all. pic.twitter.com/79mAZg4gj3 — Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) June 7, 2020

And finally, a powerful message narrated by Doug Glanville.