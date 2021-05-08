MLB News: Los Angeles Angels Surprisingly Release Albert Pujols

The Los Angeles Angels shocked the MLB world this week by releasing veteran Albert Pujols. In the final year of his deal, there weren’t many indications that the team would cut him loose. Especially this early in the season.

Tensions started one day before the release of Pujols when the front office benched him. Manager Joe Maddon had him penciled into the lineup before the brass reportedly had him pulled and out on the bench. Pujols was frustrated given that he had performed well against Ryan Yarborough, the pitcher they were set to face.

The next day, the team announced they were releasing Pujols. At 41 years old, Pujols was on the final year of a deal that paid out $253 million to steal him away from the Cardinals. Unfortunately, he never really lived up to that massive deal in Anaheim.

Pujols slashed just .256/.311/.447 in his time with the Angels, notably falling off offensively from his time in St Louis. He hit 222 homeruns for the Angels and knocked in 783 runs. That was a long way from his production with the Cardinals.

At this point, it’s unclear if Pujols plans on extending his MLB career. He has a number of career milestones that he is closing in on, so it’s possible he tries to latch on with an AL team. His glove is essentially useless at this point in his career, so he’ll be looking for DH roles and possible bench opportunities if he does want to play.