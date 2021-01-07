MLB News: Mets Acquire Francisco Lindor in Blockbuster Trade With Indians

It was only a matter of time before this trade happened in the MLB. Fans around the league have been waiting for the Indians to move superstar shortstop in a trade, and it finally happened today. Cleveland flipped Lindor and RHP Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets for…well, not much in return.

Lindor has just 1 year left before hitting free agency, and everyone in MLB knew that the Indians couldn’t extend him. The two sides were reported to be near $100 million apart in contract negotiations, making a trade the only real option for Cleveland. So in stepped the New York Mets under the new ownership of billionaire Steven Cohen.

In exchange for Lindor and Carrasco, the Indians got back a few prospects in infielders Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario, RHP Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene. The return for the two starts has already been widely questioned around MLB, and for good reason. Lindor is a superstar caliber player, and any trade for him should net you some serious prospect capital.

Carrasco is slated to be paid $24 million over the next two seasons. His current deal includes a $14 million team option for 2023 or a $3 million total buyout. The option would automatically be picked up if he pitches in 170 innings in 2022. Lindor will make $19.5 million for the 2021 season, so the Mets payroll just shot up despite shedding Robinson Cano’s salary for the year. Cano was suspended for the season by MLB for PED use.