MLB News: Mets Pitch Jacob deGrom Coming Off of the Injured List

The MLB world gets a little bit of a treat tonight with the return of one of the best in the game. The New York Mets have been without ace pitcher Jacob deGrom for a few weeks as he recovered from soreness in his side.

deGrom will get the start tonight in New York facing off against the struggling Colorado Rockies. The NL Cy Young award favorite only missed 2 turns in his rotation and is expected to be back at 100 percent after a rehab outing.

The Mets’ hurler has a 0.68 earned run average this season which is the best among all MLB pitchers with at least 40 innings. deGrom has punched out 65 batters in his 6 starts and is striking out over 46 percent of opposing batters.

He has yet to allow more than 1 earned run in any start this season with New York. deGrom got made a rehab assignment start for Low-A St. Lucie last Thursday, and was untouchable. He didn’t allow a hit and struck out 8 of the 10 batters he faced. deGrom also touched 102 mph on the radar gun.