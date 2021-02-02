MLB News: Nolan Arenado Traded to the Cardinals in Blockbuster Deal

The St Louis Cardinals have made the trade for Nolan Arenado official. The trade news that rocked MLB earlier this week took some time to fully complete, but Nolan is now a member of the Cardinal.

The Cardinals dealt left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber and four minor league players to the Rockies in the deal. Infielders Elehuris Montero and Mateo Gil along with right-handers Tony Locey and Jake Sommers will head out to Colorado as part of the deal.

Colorado will also send about $50 million in the deal to offset some of the cash in the deal. Arenado will waive his no-trade provision in the deal that will be extended through 2027. The new deal does allow for Arenado to opt-out after the 2022 or 2023 season rather than 2021. He was set to make an additional $199 million over the 6 seasons left on his 8-year deal.

For teh Cardinals, they get a permanent third baseman that will always bring the glove. Arenado is the recipient of 8-consecutive Gold Glove awards and shows no sign of slowing down. He has also taken home 4 Platinum Glove awards throughout his career in Colorado.

With the bat, Arenado has been incredibly effective at Coors Field. The splits away from his home stadium is what made teams worry about overspending on him. Arenado has slashed .263/.322/.471 away from home throughout the course of his career, which is pretty far off of his home career numbers.

Still, it’s not every day that a player of his caliber is available to trade for. The Cardinals are going for it in 2021.