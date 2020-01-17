MLB News: Players and Celebrities React to Astros Cheating Scandal

Obviously in the wake of Thursday’s influx of Houston Astros’ cheating news, some reactions shook out on twitter.

First, we have Mike Clevinger. The Cleveland Indians’ starting pitcher says that the Astros shouldn’t be able to look him in the eye out of being ashamed. Furthermore, he says they took food off his table.

"I don't think any of those motherf——- should be able to look us in the eye. They should feel ashamed." @Mike_Anthony13 isn't holding back 👀 pic.twitter.com/6TfbA5ZCix — Momentum (@Watch_Momentum) January 17, 2020

Next, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ MVP of the National League Cody Bellinger sounds off. Bellinger is worried about the integrity of the game, which is nice to hear.

For the sake of the game I Hope this isn’t true.. if true, there needs to be major consequences to the players. That Completely ruins the integrity of the game!!! — Cody Bellinger (@Cody_Bellinger) January 16, 2020

Evan Longoria of the San Francisco Giants kept it short and sweet, but still made his point heard.

What happened to the term “cheaters never prosper”? — Evan Longoria (@Evan3Longoria) January 16, 2020

Chris Archer has been getting hit like a snare drum lately, and he’s not happy either.

I’m in a mood right now after hearing the latest bs teams have been up to. 😡 — Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) January 16, 2020

Finally, Tommy Pham just tweeted a picture from our post yesterday. It’s Jose Altuve appearing to wear some extra-curricular gear under his uniform.

Then, there’s Bronx Tale actor Chazz Paminteri. He’s a big Yankees fan, and perhaps no one os more upset with this whole thing then him. Never mess with a born and bred New Yorker, folks.

Ken Rosenthal ask Jose Altuve the question of why he didn’t want his shirt ripped off. In the book of how to spot a liar-Liars always ask you to repeat the question-Then they laugh… Then they give you more than one answer… I rest my case ⁦@MLBNetwork⁩ ⁦@Yankees⁩ pic.twitter.com/Y70a8GXZYG — Chazz Palminteri (@chazzpalminteri) January 17, 2020

These reactions will continue to pile up in the days to come. We will have more of them, as they come available.