MLB News: Players Start to Report to Camps, Testing Starts, and More!

The news from around MLB this week is mostly positive, though there are players that will be opting out of the 2020 season. Testing has started as players start to report to camps, so positive COVID cases will likely be on the rise in MLB. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

The Colorado Rockies’ Ian Desmond has decided that he will not take part in the 2020 season. Desmond posted a long explanation on his Instagram account this week, but he will be focused on coaching his son’s Little League team and spending time with his family. Desmond also called out blatant racism and biases within baseball, especially at the management and executive level.

To replace Desmond on the roster, the Rockies have inked Matt Kemp to a minor league deal. Kemp was released by the Marlins earlier this week after failing to impress during the first round of Spring Training. Kemp will slot in as a potential designated hitter into the Colorado lineup, as his defensive days are likely long behind him. This is Kemp’s third team in the NL West.

The Dodgers had an update on Andrew Toles earlier this week, as he was arrested for trespassing in Florida. The former outfielder has been living homeless and was found sleeping behind an airport. Toles’ family discussed his past year, including the events that led to him leaving the team during Spring Training in 2019. It is an incredibly sad story, and we can only hope that he is able to get whatever help he might need.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred turned some heads this week when he admitted that the season was never really going to go more than 60 games. Many in baseball have wondered what the point of arguing or negotiating when baseball was set in stone by him, without actually admitting to it until now. If there was ever a question of who the worst commissioner in sports is, we’ve now solved it.

In a VERY interesting story coming out of The Athletic, MLB players reportedly met in secret to play baseball during the shutdown. Players apparently met up at Cressey’s Sports Performance Gym in Palm Beach, Florida and played some games at Palm Beach Gardens High School. The list of players involved is extensive but includes stars such as Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Corey Kluber, and Noah Syndergaard. It’s unclear how MLB will react to the news, or if they already knew.

Social News

Is there anything more beautiful than seeing MLB players back at their stadiums playing baseball? Here are a few snapshots of the Yankees getting workouts in on July 1st.

Add another one to players working out, as we get to see Bryce Harper taking some hacks this week in preparation for the season.

MLB gave us some changes in playoff projections with the 60 game season. As it turns out, every teams’ odds basically go up. Anything could truly happen in such a short season.

MLB also gave us these ridiculous 60-game stretches by MLB players through the years.