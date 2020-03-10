MLB News: Rangers’ Willie Calhoun Undergoes Surgery on Broken Jaw

There was an incredibly scary moment between the Dodgers and Rangers on Sunday. Willie Calhoun, an outfielder for the Rangers, was struck in the jaw by a fastball from Dodgers’ starter Julio Urias. The 95 mph fastball broke Calhoun’s jaw, and he had to be immediately taken to the hospital.

Willie Calhoun underwent surgery today in Phoenix for a fractured jaw and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks. Wishing you a speedy recovery, @11WillieCalhoun! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UlmQUwLw8d — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 10, 2020

The update from the Rangers is that Calhoun underwent surgery today for the broken jaw. It’s unclear how long he will be out, but he will be re-evaluated in two weeks. The Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton faced a similar situation in September of 2014 when he was struck in the face by an 88-mph pitch. This was back when Stanton was with the Marlins. He missed the rest of the year after he had surgery to repair his jaw.

Julio Urias did reach out to Calhoun to check on him, per reports. The two were teammates in the minor leagues prior to the Dodgers trading Calhoun to Texas for Yu Darvish back in 2017.