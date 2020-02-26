MLB News: Red Sox Prospect Quarantined Over Coronavirus Concerns

Life as a Boston Red Sox fan continues to get worse and worse. After trading their star player in Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, you would think Spring camp couldn’t get any worse. Well, it has, after the team quarantined one of their pitchers over Coronavirus concerns.

The #RedSox just confirmed with me one of their pitching prospects is being asked to stay away from the facility in Fort Myers. Chih-Jung Liu is a 20 year-old from Taiwan. The team asked him to stay away as a pre caution for Corona Virus. He is allowed to leave the hotel @NBC2 — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 26, 2020

Talk about an overabundance of caution. The Coronavirus has sparked fears all around the world, even creating difficulty for some to cross over borders or get on flights. The team’s decision to keep him away from everyone else is obviously a result of those fears, as it’s easier to keep him away for a few days than risk something bad happening.

Liu was born in Taiwan and signed with the Red Sox late in 2019. The six-foot right-hander was clocked throwing in the upper nineties and potentially possesses a great slider to go along with it.

The team has not yet advised when the young pitcher will be allowed to return to the team. Stay tuned, Major League Baseball has not issued a comment.