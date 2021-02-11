MLB News: Red Sox Trade Andrew Benintendi to the Royals in 3-Team Swap

The Red Sox rocked MLB this week when they made another trade of a former All-Star outfielder. One year after sending Mookie Betts off to the Dodgers, Boston completed a trade with 2 teams that will send Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals.

The deal will also involve the New York Mets to complete the trade. The Red Sox will receive OF Franch Cordero, RHP Josh Winchowski, and three players to be named later from Kansas City. The Royals get Benintendi in the deal, and the Mets receive highly touted outfielder prospect Khalil Lee.

The complicated trade helps out all 3 teams in one way or another. The Royals will likely add Benintendi as their everyday left fielder after Alex Gordon’s retirement. The Red Sox will get a good outfield bat that has put up okay numbers at 26 years old. And the Mets get a good prospect in Lee, who they hope will benefit from a change in scenery.

All told, that Red Six outfield from their 2018 World Series win is now completely gone. Jackie Bradley Jr is a free agent and there does not appear to be a mutual interest. Mookie Betts is now out in Los Angeles winning World Series. And of course, Benintendi is headed to the middle of the country to play for the Royals. Strange times indeed in Boston.

All of that news and more, this week in MLB!