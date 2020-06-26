MLB News: Season Takes Shape, Players Test Positive, and More!

MLB and the player’s association have come together and finally got the guidelines for a season laid out. While the league has yet to make the schedule public, we’re getting some details in on what a season will look like every day. Let’s jump into some of the news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

The Dodgers’ Kenley Jansen talked about the opportunity of facing the Astris during the season this year. Los Angeles’ closer talked about 2017 nd truly felt that Houston stole a World Series from the Dodgers, but did not feel like hitting batters was a solution.

Major League Baseball will indeed implement a COVID-19 version of the injured list. On this list, there is no required minimum or maximum time that a player can be on it. Rather, COVID guidelines will be set for how a team handles it.

The schedule for MLB has not been released but we do know sort of what it will look like. Teams will play 40 games within their division and 20 games against their geographic counterparts. So the NL West will play the AL West for 20 games, and so on.

Some more random rules that will be introduced in the 2020 season: players must be added to big league rosters by 9/15 to be eligible for the playoffs. The season will start with 30-man rosters, reduced all the way to 26 after four weeks. Pitchers/catchers will report to camps first with position players soon following.

Opposite of the good news that MLB will be returning, there is also some bad news. The Pirates announced today that they have let go 15 members of their baseball operations department, though their salaries will be paid through October. Pittsburgh lets go some long-time members in the process, though their scouting director and GM will remain.

It was announced this week that Colorado Rockies’ outfielder Charlie Blackmon was one of the MLB players to test positive for the COVID-19 virus. Blackmon will no doubt be one of many to test positive once the teams start to mass test.

Social News

First things first. We’re so happy about baseball returning that we could cry. ESPN released this graphic of some of the biggest stars in the game after it was announced that MLB was making their return this week.

Baseball. Is. Back. 👏 MLB training camps will open July 1 in preparation for a 60-game season.

The Dodgers took home an ESPY award for their humanitarian efforts. The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation has worked tirelessly within their community, bringing 51 baseball and softball fields to Los Angeles County, serving hundreds of thousands of kids.

The Dodgers Dreamfield program has built 51 baseball and softball fields in underserved communities across LA, providing 368,000 youth with access to safe, playable fields. The @Dodgers are the recipient of the Sports Humanitarian Award.

Also in celebration of baseball returning, check out this clip of some of the nastiest pitches you will ever see in baseball.

On his 46th birthday, we remember Derek Jeter’s 3000th hit. He really did have a flair for the dramatics across his career.

Derek Jeter always had an flair for the dramatic. Happy 46th birthday to The Captain.