MLB News: Toronto Blue Jays Land Steven Matz in a Trade With the Mets

The Toronto Blue Jays are quickly becoming the team to watch in MLB this year. After making a huge splash by signing free-agent outfielder George Springer, the Jays still are not done. They added another arm in a trade with the Mets this week.

The Blue Jays traded away 3 prospects in a deal for the Mets’ Steven Matz. The trade will clear a rotation spot and over $5 million in salary, possibly paving the way for a Trevor Bauer signing in New York.

For the Jays, Matz will add to their rotation depth as they look to make a run into the playoffs in 2021. Matz is coming off of a year in which he threw 30.2 innings and allowed 33 earned runs. He also allowed a ridiculous 14 homeruns during that stretch in what can only be described as the worst part of his career.

The Blue Jays had to give up a few decent prospects in order to land Matz. With 2021 being his last year of team control, the Jays will have just 1 year to decide what direction they want to go with Matz long term. Matz does have a history of elbow and shoulder issues that have hindered his career pretty drastically. Having him at the back end of the rotation on limited innings seems to be the plan for now.