MLB News: Toronto Blue Jays Sign George Springer and Michael Brantley

MLB free agency has been underway for a few months now, but it’s just in the last few weeks that things have started to pick up. The Toronto Blue Jays have certainly been rumored on a few names over the last few months, most notably former Astros outfielder George Springer.

Last night, the Blue Jays made the deal official with Springer. They signed the veteran outfielder to a 6-year deal worth north of $150 million. The Blue Jays will no doubt be in need of Springer’s veteran presence as well as his prolific playoff bat. Springer is a career .269 hitter in the postseason and has had moments of brilliance over the last few years.

The signing marks the end of an era for the Houston Astros as the 2017 World Series team starts to dissolve. Houston will start to lose a few more names over the next few seasons as core players like Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve, and Justin Verlander reach their contract years.

The Blue Jays have also reportedly been close to signing Michael Brantley this morning as well. The deal was originally reported as done, but as of now has not been confirmed. Brantley has spent the last 2 seasons in Houston where he hit .309 with an .867 OPS.

If the Jays were to sign Brantley, he would likely slot into the DH role for them. With Springer taking up an outfield spot as is, there wouldn’t be much room for the almost 34-year-old Brantley to slot into. Especially given the young talent that Toronto has all around the diamond.