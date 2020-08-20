MLB News: Trevor Bauer’s Cleats, Prospects Called Up, Yordan Alvarez Out for the Season, and More!

This week in MLB, we got to see dozens of top prospects getting the call up to make their big league debuts. If th timing of them all getting the call seems odd, it is because of service time that allows teams to maintain extra control by holding them down until this week. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week.

Top News This Week

Trevor Bauer is back to feuding with Major League Baseball once again. The polarizing pitcher made headlines this week when he revealed a pair of ‘Free Joe Kelly’ cleats that he intended on wearing during his start on Wednesday. The league caught wind and treated fines, suspensions, and automatic ejection from the game in an effort to get him not to wear said cleats. Bauer relented and ultimately took his gripe to social media. This will be one to keep an eye on.

Rangers pitcher Ian Gibaut and Manager Chris Woodward were both suspended after a game against the Padres this week. During that game, Fernando Tatis Jr hit a 3-0 out for a grand slam with San Diego already up a ton. The next pitch came from Gibaut and sailed behind the head of Manny Machado. Woodward expressed frustrations with Tatis for swinging there with his team up by so much already.

The Los Angeles Angels are off to their worst 25 game start in franchise history and things don’t appear to be getting any better. The team just moved Julio Teheran to the bullpen after his most recent start against the Dodgers. Teheran joined the Angels this past offseason on a one-year deal worth $9 million. Teheran’s start to the season was initially delayed by coronavirus concerns, so he did fall a little bit behind.

The Astros will be without their Rookie of the Year Yordan Alvarez for the rest of the year. Alvarez will need to undergo surgery on a tear in his right patella tendon and as a result, will miss the rest of the season. Astros manager Dusty Baker confirmed the news this past week. Alvarez got to play in just one game this season before being pulled with the knee injury.

The Tigers made a big move and officially called up Casey Mize to make a start. The right-handed pitcher is ranked as the number 7 overall prospect in all of baseball. His callup times up with at least 15 other big names that were called up this week around Major League Baseball.

The Rockies are the latest team to punish a player for violating COVID-19 protocols. The team sent Elias Diaz home for violating team protocols after he did something around the team hotel. It is not clear at this point exactly what Diaz did to violate those protocols that got him sent home. He has been placed on the restricted list.

Social News

The White Sox’ Tim Anderson is red hot and has every reason to be dancing in the dugout. You would too if you hit four homeruns in four games.

The Padres might be young, but that’s not stopping them from winning games. They might be one of the most exciting teams in baseball right now.

You ever seen someone give you metrics on a bat drop? Well, now you have.

And finally, check out Casey Mize’s first big league start. Absolute dominance from the kid.