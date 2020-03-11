Spring Training just keeps getting worse and worse for the Yankees. After losing Aaron Judge to a broken rib that could sideline him for quite some time, they have also been without Gary Sanchez. Sanchez has been out with flu-like symptoms, and the Yankees have determined that he does NOT need to be tested for Coronavirus.

Gary Sanchez has a "little bit of a fever" and is going to be checked out by a doctor later today. A Yankees spokesman said he wasn't sure yet whether Sanchez will be tested for coronavirus. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) March 10, 2020

The Yankees are playing in Florida for Spring Training, the state with the fourth-most reported cases of the virus as of Monday. While that does not mean he was at a higher risk, it is at least worth noting. The Red Sox had to quarantine one of their young pitching prospects earlier in camp out of an overabundance of precaution.

Gary Sanchez’s flu test came back positive, so he will be away from camp for a few more days. Aaron Boone said that Sanchez was not tested for the coronavirus. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 10, 2020

MLB has already started issuing mandates to teams to get the virus under control within the league. The league has had most teams briefed on the virus and what players can do to avoid getting sick in general. Lockerroom access has also been restricted to necessary personnel only, and that includes the Yankees.