MLB News: Yankees’ Gary Sanchez Out With Flu Symptoms, Not Being Tested

The Yankees have not yet determined if Gary Sanchez needs to be tested for Coronavirus yet.

Mar 31, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) reacts after a strikeout during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Spring Training just keeps getting worse and worse for the Yankees. After losing Aaron Judge to a broken rib that could sideline him for quite some time, they have also been without Gary Sanchez. Sanchez has been out with flu-like symptoms, and the Yankees have determined that he does NOT need to be tested for Coronavirus.

The Yankees are playing in Florida for Spring Training, the state with the fourth-most reported cases of the virus as of Monday. While that does not mean he was at a higher risk, it is at least worth noting. The Red Sox had to quarantine one of their young pitching prospects earlier in camp out of an overabundance of precaution.

MLB has already started issuing mandates to teams to get the virus under control within the league. The league has had most teams briefed on the virus and what players can do to avoid getting sick in general. Lockerroom access has also been restricted to necessary personnel only, and that includes the Yankees.

