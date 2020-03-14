in MLB

MLB News: Yankees Players Will Not Be Leaving Camp

The New York Yankees players have decided to not leave camp.

Yankees
Jun 29, 2019; London, ENG; General view of the field during the seventh inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at London Stadium. The New York Yankees won 17-13. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Major League Baseball and it’s player’s union decided yesterday that players options. The three options were allowing payers to remain in their spring cities, allowing players to head back to the team’s home city, and allowing players to go to their offseason homes. The New York Yankees, on the other hand, unanimously decided to all stay together at camp.

Players from other teams and other camps have already started heading home. The Yankees are the first, and so far the only team that has decided to completely stay together. The league could still potentially pivot from it’s original stance of allowing players to stay in camps though. The Player’s Union is scheduled to meet with Commissioner Rob Manfred this Sunday to discuss the best course of action in the midst of all this.

If the league decides camps are too much of a health hazard, it’s entirely possible teams will be sent home. It’s unclear if they would be able to hold workouts at their home stadiums in that scenario.

Written by Brook Smith

