MLB playoffs 2026: Fatal flaws that could hurt each contender

As the 2026 postseason approaches, one refrain from Billy Beane — both the line in Moneyball about baseball’s romance and his 2002 admission to Michael Lewis that his approach faltered in the playoffs — feels apt. The season’s top clubs each carry a notable shortcoming that could determine their October fate.

National League: Milwaukee Brewers — Fatal flaw: lack of power (tied for 28th in home runs). The Brewers secured a fourth straight NL Central title and their eighth playoff trip in nine seasons behind what has been the best roster in franchise history. Last year’s club set a franchise record with 97 wins, and this season’s team projects to reach 100 with a staff built around probable Cy Young winner Jacob Misiorowski.

Only the Chicago Cubs have scored more runs than Milwaukee despite the Brewers possibly finishing last in the majors in homers. Just 32.6% of Milwaukee’s runs have come via the long ball, well below the 2026 major-league average of 40.6%. According to the analysis, the share of runs coming from homers has risen in each of the past 10 postseasons (excluding 2020), and teams with the fewest regular-season home runs over that span went 17-29 and did not reach the World Series. Teams with the most home runs compiled a 31-41 postseason record and reached the Fall Classic only once in those years.

The Brewers’ offensive profile has improved since early summer. From April-May the club hit .242/.328/.359 and averaged 0.71 homers per game; from June through September the line rose to .269/.349/.430 with 1.10 homers per game. Jackson Chourio missed April, Jake Bauers has been a strong addition and Joey Ortiz has been one of baseball’s better hitters since the All-Star break. Milwaukee has been held to one run or fewer just 12 times this season, six fewer than any other team. If Misiorowski, Logan Henderson and the bullpen perform, the Brewers may need only to out-homer opponents to advance.

Los Angeles Dodgers — Fatal flaw: second-half offensive struggles (tied for 16th in runs since July 1). The Dodgers have routinely ranked among the majors’ top run-producing teams in recent years — first in 2020, fourth in 2021 (first in the pre-DH NL), first in 2022, second in 2023, 2024 and 2025 — and they still sit fourth in 2026. However, scoring has been harder to come by since early July, and injuries have played a role, including issues to Shohei Ohtani’s knee and Freddie Freeman’s knee.